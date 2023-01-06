Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $23.04

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LIGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $21.36. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 271,168 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Li Auto Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 205.6% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

