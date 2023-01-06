Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $23.04

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $21.36. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 271,168 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.
Li Auto Trading Down 9.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.