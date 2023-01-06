Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $23.04

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $21.36. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 271,168 shares.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 205.6% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

