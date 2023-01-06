LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 781.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

