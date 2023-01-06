LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €67.00 ($71.28) and last traded at €66.44 ($70.68). Approximately 249,444 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.40 ($68.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.60 ($65.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.45 and a 200 day moving average of €70.75.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

