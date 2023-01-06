LCX Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00448845 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.01694715 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.16 or 0.30664671 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.