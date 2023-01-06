Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 445,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 468,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.
Latham Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
