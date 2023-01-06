Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 445,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 468,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Latham Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

