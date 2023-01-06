Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.45 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $123,178.84 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

