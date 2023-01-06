Lanvin Group (LANV) and The Competition Financial Review

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 21.97 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.82

Profitability

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 892 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

