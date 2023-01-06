Lancaster Investment Management Lowers Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,227 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 56.4% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,313. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

