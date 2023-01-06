Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $96.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

