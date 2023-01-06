Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.
LW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
LW opened at $96.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
