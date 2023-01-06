Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 386.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $96.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.