Lake Street Capital Raises Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $14.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PROF. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Profound Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Profound Medical stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 456.27%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 146.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

