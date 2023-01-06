Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

