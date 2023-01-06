Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $42.31

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $43.59. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 1,367 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

