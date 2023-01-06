Komodo (KMD) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.01 million and $224,408.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00242990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00074511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,588,156 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.