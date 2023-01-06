KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

