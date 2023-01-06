Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.49) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €33.65 ($35.80) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.89.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

