Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.
KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.
NYSE KMB opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
