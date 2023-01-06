KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $57,384,105,811,960.80 billion and approximately $135,117.51 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

