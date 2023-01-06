Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE KRC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 466,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $3,254,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

