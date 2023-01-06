Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE KRC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Featured Stories
