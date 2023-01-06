Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

