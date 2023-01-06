Keybank National Association OH Has $28.04 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.