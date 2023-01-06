Keybank National Association OH Has $18.34 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

