Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

