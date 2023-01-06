Keybank National Association OH Acquires 18,292 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.53% of Timken worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Timken by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

