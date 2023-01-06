Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and $505,087.43 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00449158 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.01699045 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30686013 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
