Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $70.38 million and $1.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00447640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.01736029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.82 or 0.30580412 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,724,788,924 coins and its circulating supply is 15,724,789,202 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,708,340,552 with 15,708,340,552.705433 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00459778 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,432,591.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

