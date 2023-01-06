Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KAMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

KAMN stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $617.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

