K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Up 3.2%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 42,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 14,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

