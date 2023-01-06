JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Trading 4.4% Higher

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 28.52 and last traded at 28.52. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 29.03.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

