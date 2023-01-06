JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPIGet Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,629. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

