JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,629. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

