JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $99.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $112.51. 41,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,388. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.