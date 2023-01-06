JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

