JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alstom Stock Performance

EPA ALO traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €24.71 ($26.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.02. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

