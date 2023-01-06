Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 1,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Jollibee Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

