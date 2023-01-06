Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 13,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

