John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.00

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 133.55 ($1.61). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 141.15 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,207,006 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 262 ($3.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About John Wood Group

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,606.30 ($3,140.12).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

