John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JHMM traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.