JOE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.61 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $855,625.03 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00449158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.01699045 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30686013 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

