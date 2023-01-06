JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $39.97

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $41.54. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 29,840 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 14.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -190.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

