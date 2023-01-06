JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.70. 6,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 6.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in JFrog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.