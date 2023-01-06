JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.70. 6,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in JFrog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

