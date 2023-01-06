Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

ENR opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,137,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Energizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

