Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

CRM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.