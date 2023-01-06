Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 500 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.02) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.63) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.14) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.61) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 167 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.10.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

