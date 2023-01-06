J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $8.99 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 737.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,244 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $268.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $341.71.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

