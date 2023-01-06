iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.32. 42,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

