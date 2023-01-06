iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. 16,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,649. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.