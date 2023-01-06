iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Simmons Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

