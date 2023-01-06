iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bank of Stockton’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

