iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,335. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.