iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 7.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.35. 9,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $282.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.